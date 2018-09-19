Sony PlayStation Classic announced with 20 popular titles like Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 etc.

It is not known if the PlayStation Classic will be making its way to India or not as the list of regional availability hasn’t been disclosed. It is not known if the PlayStation Classic will be making its way to India or not as the list of regional availability hasn’t been disclosed.

Nintendo recently launched the mini version of its classic NES and SNES consoles striking a feeling of nostalgia in the minds of gamers. Sony has also jumped on a similar nostalgia bandwagon and announced the launch of a new game system, PlayStation Classic. The new device is based on the company’s 25 years old original PlayStation 1 gaming console.

PlayStation Classic will come pre-installed with 20 all-time classic video games including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, and Ridge Racer Type 4. The device will be available for consumers to purchase starting December 3 and is priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,269). Sony is currently accepting pre-orders for the device in the US and Canada.

As of now, it is not known if the PlayStation Classic will be making its way to India or not as the list of regional availability hasn’t been disclosed. Sony in a blog post has also said that they will be soon be announcing the full lineup of video game titles, which will make their way onto the PlayStation Classic console. All the games that will come pre-loaded onto the device will be playable in their original format.

The system will come bundled with a microUSB cable, an HDMI cable and two classic PlayStation controllers. Incidentally, the company isn’t bundling the system with an AC adapter which consumers will need to purchase separately. The company states that the new mini-console has approximately 45 per cent smaller footprint as compared to the original.

