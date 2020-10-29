Sony PlayStation app for Android, iOS redesigned; comes with multiple new features and PS5 integration

(Image: Sony)

Sony has released a new update for its PlayStation app for Android and iOS. The update comes ahead of the PlayStation 5 global release on November 12. The redesigned app comes with PS Store integration, voice chat, PS5 remote storage management and more. Apart from this, the company has also merged the PS Messages app into the PlayStation app and removed the PS Messages app from the Play Store and the App Store.

The redesign brings a cleaner and user-friendly interface design that lets its users connect, discover and control content. Earlier the app only used to support the PlayStation 4, now the company has also added PlayStation 5 support to it.

With the update, the company has also added multiple features exclusive to the PS5 including the ability to manage PS5’s storage remotely, the ability to sign-in and launch games remotely.

Other features for both the PS4 and the PS5 include voice chat, messaging, shopping for new releases, pre-ordering games, looking at the deals and discounts, downloading games to your PlayStation and more.

You can download the app on your mobile using the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After the app is installed on your smartphone, you can sign in with your PlayStation Network account to gain all of the benefits of the app.

In other news, Sony has also revealed the list of free games for PS4 owners that will come bundled with the PlayStation Plus subscription in November. Moreover, the company also has a surprise for PS5 users. The two free games include Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. PlayStation 5 owners will get the upcoming Bugsnax game for free. Both the PS4 games will be available for PS+ subscribers to avail until the end of November. However, Bugsnax will be available until January 4, 2021.

Bugsnax will be made available from November 12 for PS5 owners to download. Whereas, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition will be made available starting November 3.

