Xbox Series X vs Sony PlayStation 5: How do the next generation consoles fare

Both Sony and Microsoft have revealed a number of details about their next generation gaming consoles, both of which will launch late 2020. Sony has confirmed it will go on with its current nomenclature and will call the next gen console, PlayStation 5, whereas, Microsoft will call its console, the Xbox Series X. Here’s how the upcoming gaming consoles compare to each other.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Performance

The first thing any gamer would want to know about a gaming console is that, how does it perform? Both the new Xbox and PlayStation will be built on entirely new hardware ecosystems, which will give them a major boost over the predecessors. However, it is difficult to say how they will perform against each other as of now.

Both Sony and Microsoft have opted to go in for AMD manufactured chipsets for the upcoming generation of their gaming consoles. The PlayStation 5 will be powered by a custom third-generation Ryzen chip, which will come with eight cores and will be manufactured on the company’s own 7nm Zen Microarchitecture. In terms of graphics performance, the PS5 will feature a customised version of AMD’s Radeon’s Navi, which has support for 3D audio and ray tracing.

Microsoft is also using a custom combination of the AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU core and a Navi GPU based on the Radeon RDNA architecture. The next generation console according to the company will feature hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing.

Both the systems seem to be on-par considering their specifications. However, where the difference will come into play is how the companies manage that hardware with software optimisations. We will have to wait and see both the systems running side by side to make the judgement as to which one is better.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Backwards compatibility

Backwards compatibility is a major thing that most gamers look at in a new gaming console, to ensure that all of their old game collection does not become obsolete on purchasing the newer device. So it is a major concern that most console manufacturers need to keep in mind. Keeping this in mind, both the Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 will feature backwards compatibility, be it to varying degrees.

Sony with its PS5 will let users play their PS4 games without any issues. However, that is the only device, Sony is allowing backwards compatibility for. Microsoft, on the other hand, has confirmed that it will allow users to play all of the games from any of the three generations of Xbox (Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One) that have come before the Xbox Series X, on the new console.

Microsoft has also promised that all Xbox One accessories and peripherals will work on Xbox Series X.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Storage

Both the new consoles will use solid-state drives (SSDs). This will bring quite a noticeable change in the boot speeds and the running speeds of the whole systems. How much difference it will bring is yet to be revealed, however, it will be considerably high compared to the current generation of gaming consoles.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Controllers

The new Xbox controller is much larger in size, making it look more like the Nintendo Pro controller, however, it manages to keep the key elements of the Xbox controller in place, making it look much more familiar. The new controller has a slight reduction in size, a share button, and a hybrid four-way and eight-way directional pad.

We are yet to see the new PS5 controller, however, from patent designs, it looks pretty familiar to the DualShock 4. It will bring changes like a USB-C charging port, larger triggers, active resistance in triggers, and no more light bar. It is being said that the controller will also get a touch screen, however, that seems highly unlikely.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Online services

Microsoft has a slew of online gaming platforms including its Xbox Live, Play Anywhere, Games With Gold, Game Pass and more. The company is also in the final phases of testing its cloud game streaming service, Microsoft Xcloud. All of this will back the launch of the Xbox Series X console. Considering, the backwards compatibility, players will have a lot of games to choose from and play as soon as the console hits the market.

The PlayStation 5 will only have the weight of the PlayStation Network and PlayStation Plus, behind it. Both of which players like a lot but are no match for what Microsoft has to offer. Sony is said to be working on a cloud game streaming service, however, the company is yet to announce it. Maybe it might launch the service alongside the PS5 next year.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Games at launch

Not much is known about the games that will launch specifically for the newer generation gaming consoles next year. A lot of current titles are expected to get a graphics boost and be re-released for the next gen consoles.

For PS5, Bluepoint Games is working on a secret game for the next generation console. We also know that Godfall will also be making it alongside the launch of the console.

Now for Xbox, Microsoft has announced that it will be launching Halo Infinite alongside the console. It has also been revealed that the console will also get Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at launch.

