PS5 restock: How to buy Sony’s flagship game console in India

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on sale today in India via various online and offline platforms. To recall, the Sony PS5 was launched globally last year with the device going on sale in India much later.

Up to this point, Sony has not been able to match the demand for the console, with the PS5 often going out of stock. One of the main issues pertaining to the availability of the device is the minimal PS5 stock. Sony did not restock the PS5 in November.

The reason for the same is attributed to the global semiconductor shortage amidst the pandemic. Now, customers will be able to potentially pre-order Sony’s latest and greatest gaming console. The last restock for the device took place back in October.

Must Read | PlayStation 5 review: A hint of the future

Sony PlayStation 5: Pre-order

Customers will be able to pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Croma, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Reliance Digital starting 12pm. Both PS5 and PS5 Digital will be available to purchase today.

While the Blu-ray-equipped PS5 has been priced at Rs 49,990, users will be able to purchase the Digital Edition of the console at Rs 39,990.

Note: While trying to purchase the device, via Flipkart and Amazon, we were unsuccessful as the PlayStation 5 quickly went out of stock. This means that the company has still not been able to restock the device, to match the demand.

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PS5 is powered by AMD’s Zen 2 CPU and a custom GPU from AMD based on Sony’s RDNA 2 architecture, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each. The system memory is clocked at 16GB. The new console will support real-time ray tracing for advanced visual effects and will have a solid-state drive (SSD). The storage size is 825GB. In addition, the PS5 will also support 3D audio as well.

The specifications of the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are almost the same. Both the devices have the same level of graphics, the same design, and the same fast SSD. But there is a small difference between the consoles. While the standard PS5 has the disk drive, the PS5 Digital Edition on the other hand lacks a disc drive, though both consoles have the same design.