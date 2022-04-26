Sony PlayStation 5 to get variable refresh rate (VRR) support soon

Sony today announced that it is bringing variable refresh rate to the PlayStation 5. The feature will come to all PS5 users soon, and will roll out as part of a software update. Sony says this update will be available globally starting this week.

First announced a year and a half ago back in November 2020, the feature is set to change gaming experiences for many PS5 users as they will now be able to change their refresh rates dynamically, only when the GPU is pushing out new frames.

This allows your console to perform better by saving up on performance when it’s not needed (when there are lower frames being generated).

What games are supported?

The feature will require a game that supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to kick in. This includes titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, DIRT 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Godfall and more.

There are also some more titles which support the feature, and others which will get the VRR update later on.

Only supporting HDMI 2.1 displays

Sony has capped the feature to only certain devices, and you will be able to use VRR only on TVs and Monitors that come with HDMI 2.1. Any older version of HDMI on your display and the feature will not work.

This move puts the PS5 actually behind the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and even the Xbox One, which support HDMI 2.0 displays, making VRR available to many more users than the PS5.