Sony PlayStation 5 to support top streaming apps including Apple TV+, Spotify

Sony PlayStation 5 media remote is priced at Rs 2,590 (Source: Sony)

Sony PlayStation 5 is expected to be released in India next month. This time around the next-gen console from Sony will also have a media remote which can be separately bought for Rs 2,590. The media remote can be used to run streaming apps so that users don’t have to switch between the TV remote every time they want to do something apart from gaming. The upcoming PlayStation 5 will be able to run to streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar and music streaming apps like Spotify.

The popular streaming app Amazon Prime Video will also run on PlayStation 5. Gamers can use Twitch to either watch or live stream their gameplay and interact with the audience at the same time. Earlier gamers could stream OTT content using the controller on PlayStation 4 but there were a few apps missing. It is also an alternative for those who used media streaming sticks to watch content on TV.

The console’s media remote comes with dedicated buttons for apps like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and Spotify. Other buttons on the remote include navigation buttons, volume controls, etc.

The much-awaited console will go on sale in India at Rs 49,999 for the regular version and Rs 39,999 for the digital edition. The launch date in India is yet to be revealed by the gaming giant.

“We know that gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5. Availability in each country is subject to, amongst other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on launch date for India as more information becomes available,” Sony said in its media release.

Along with the media remote, prices of other accessories in India have been revealed too. The HD camera, Pulse 3D gaming headset, dualsense wireless controller and charging station are priced at Rs 5,190, Rs 8,590, Rs 5,990 and Rs 2,590 respectively.

