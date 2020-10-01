Will PS5 get Xbox Series X’s ‘quick resume’ feature?

Sony has been a bit secretive regarding the features of the PS5, as to how will its UI look or if it will have a feature similar to Quick Resume. However, a new patent filed by Sony Interactive reveals that the PS5 could have a similar feature like the Microsoft Quick Resume. (Image: Sony)

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox Series X will come with a Quick Resume feature, which will allow customers to multi-task easily. This will allow users to jump from a game to another one or resume a game after taking a break of three to four weeks, without waiting for the game having to reload. According to Microsoft the most time a game takes is 6.5 seconds for this feature, which is a good thing. This has been made possible thanks to the custom processor, configured SSD, GDDR6 RAM and other software customisations. Now, if you are wondering if the PS5 will also have a similar Quick Resume feature, here’s what we know.

Sony has been a bit secretive regarding the features of the PS5, as to how will its UI look or if it will have a feature similar to Quick Resume. However, a new patent filed by Sony Interactive reveals that the PS5 could have a similar feature as the Microsoft Quick Resume.

The patent showcases the PlayStation’s signature horizontal bar menu overlaid onto a game, which would allow players to multi-task without closing the game. On the contrary, the PS4 never allowed users to multi-task, and users had to close a game or app to open another one.

The patent showcases the PlayStation’s signature horizontal bar menu overlaid onto a game, which would allow players to multi-task without closing the game. (Image: USPTO) The patent showcases the PlayStation’s signature horizontal bar menu overlaid onto a game, which would allow players to multi-task without closing the game. (Image: USPTO)

The patent states, “acquiring a menu display instruction from a user requesting a menu screen of a system to be displayed while an application program is running; and displaying, by a function of the system, a second menu screen in which, in addition to a content icon included in a first menu screen of the system that is displayed when the application program is not running.”

PlayStation 5: Price, release date, specs, and all that you must know

This exact patent is what makes us believe that the PS5 will come with a Quick Resume esque feature. However, Sony has not said anything about the feature or the UI as of now.

PlayStation VP of UX design Matt MacLaurin has already revealed that the PS5’s UI will be a 100 per cent overhaul of the PS4 UI. He said that the new UI will be practical first with a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface. It will be “more subtle than flashy, but no pixel is untouched.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd