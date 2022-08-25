scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Sony hikes PS5 price on economic pressures, rising rates

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive-equipped version of the PlayStation 5 to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

A picture of the Sony PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controllerSony aims to sell 18 million units of the PlayStation 5 in the current financial year after selling 11.5 million units in the year ended March. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Sony Group Corp said on Thursday it was hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 games console in markets including Europe, Japan and Britain following economic pressures including rising interest rates.

Sony said it is raising the price of the disk drive-equipped version of the console to 549.99 euros ($550.81) from 499.99 euros previously in Europe with a similar hike in Japan.

The Japanese entertainment conglomerate said there would be no price increase in the United States, where it is locked in battle with Microsoft Corp’s Xbox, which is aggressively expanding its games subscription service.

Also Read |BGMI developer Krafton announces new game called Moonbreaker: Here are the details

“We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries,” Sony Interactive Entertainment Chief Executive Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

The price hike comes as Sony’s games business has been squeezed by supply chain snarls feeding into hardware shortages, with the conglomerate aiming to boost PS5 production for the year-end shopping season.

While the price hike “is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority continues to be improving the PS5 supply situation,” gaming chief Ryan wrote.

Sony aims to sell 18 million units of the hit device in the current financial year after selling 11.5 million units in the year ended March.

Advertisement

“Although wide ranging, the PS5 price increases are relatively nuanced and are taking place in markets where the impact is being felt the most with an added layer of squeeze coming from the strength of the U.S. dollar,” Ampere Analysis analyst Piers Harding-Rolls wrote in a blog post.

“Microsoft will take advantage of Sony’s increase to push its ‘value’ message,” Harding-Rolls added.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:31:12 pm
Next Story

Explained: The One Nation One Fertiliser scheme, the Govt’s logic, and some immediate risks

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement