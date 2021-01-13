Sony PS5 pre-booking leaves fans disappointed, some had orders cancelled by Reliance Digital

The Sony PlayStation5 recently went on its first pre-order sale in India. However, the sale ended up disappointing many fans given stocks went out in seconds. Even those who did manage to book the console for themselves found their orders randomly cancelled by Reliance Digital. One of our team members also found that their pre-booking was cancelled.

But it looks like the console will go up for another pre-booking sale on January 20. This is what a Reliance retail customer care executive told us when we asked about details after cancellation of the pre-booking. Keep in mind neither Sony nor Reliance has officially confirmed this date.

With a high demand for the console, however, we expect that getting your hands on one will not be easy in the second pre-booking sale either. The first Sony PS5 sale had begun at 12:00 pm on January 12 on various platforms including Reliance Digital. Sony has said that there will be a second pre-order phase.

Check out some of the tweets below of customers talking about their pre-booking cancellation

My order for ps5 console was cancelled by Reliance Digital without any reason. @RelianceDigital How can you do this? @PlayStationIN you need to take some serious action. — Harsh Thakkar (@Harshze) January 13, 2021

Today I pre ordered PS5 console on Reliance digital platform. I received confirmation email along with the final receipt of payment. Now when I am checking the order status it’s showing cancelled. What is going on? This is not the way to treat customers. — Dr. KUMAR RAHUL (@x007rahul) January 12, 2021

They just straight up cheated us by confirming our orders. I cannot believe the name of reliance can be so unreliable. Due to your confirmation I did not order from another outlet . Completetely unacceptable. #reliancedigital #PS5 — Rahul Sikka (@rahulsikka123) January 13, 2021

Many believe Reliance Digital had overestimated the stock of PS5 units that they had available and took in more pre-booking orders than they can provide. Indian Express has reached out to Reliance Digital for a comment and will update this article on receiving the same.

The many troubles of Sony PS5 fans in India

The blow was the latest to Indian PS5 fans, who were already facing a launch delayed by two months in the country after the PlayStation 5 was globally announced in December 2020. The console is now expected to go on sale on February 2, 2021, in India. Further, while the Sony PlayStation 5 was released in two variants, the Blu-Ray and the Digital Edition, only the Blu-Ray Edition was spotted in the pre-book sale. It remains to be seen if and when the Digital Edition will be available to purchase in the country.