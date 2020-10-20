PlayStation 5 is the most expensive in India — price comparison with other countries

Looking at all of this data it showcases that the PS5 is the most expensive in India followed by Europe, then the United Kingdom and then Australia. (Image: Sony)

Sony India has revealed the pricing for its latest generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console in India. The new console is priced at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and at Rs 49,990 for the Standard Edition. When comparing the Indian prices of the new PS5 Standard Edition and the PS5 Digital Edition to the prices of these consoles in other countries, we get to see that the Indian prices are the maximum globally. Here we will be taking a look at the prices of the new Sony PlayStation 5 and the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in all markets that it has been launched in.

Sony PlayStation 5 series global price comparison Country Sony PlayStation 5 Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990 United States $499.99 $399.99 United Kingdom £449.99 £359.99 Europe €499.99 €399.99 Canada CAD $629.99 CAD $499.99 Japan ¥ 49,980 ¥ 39,980 Australia AUD $749.95 AUD $599.95

In the US the Sony PS5 has been launched at $499.99 (approximately Rs 36,700) for the Standard Edition and the Digital Edition has been launched at $399.99 (approximately Rs 29,300).

In the UK the PS5 Standard Edition is priced at Pounds 449.99 (approximately Rs 42,800) and the Digital Edition is priced at Pounds 359.99 (approximately Rs 34,200).

In Europe, the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition is priced at Euro 499.99 (approximately Rs 43,289) and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Euro 399.99 (approximately Rs 34,500).

In Canada, the PS5 costs Canadian Dollars 629.99 (approximately Rs 35,098) for the Standard Edition and Canadian Dollars 499.99 (approximately Rs 27,856) for the Digital Edition.

In Japan, the PS5 is priced at Yen 49,980 (approximately Rs 34,775) and the Digital Edition is priced at Yen 39,980 (approximately Rs 27,800).

In Australia, the Standard Edition PS5 is priced at Australian Dollars 749.95 (approximately Rs 38,700) and the Digital Edition is priced at Australian Dollars 599.95 (approximately Rs 31,000).

Looking at all of this data it showcases that the PS5 is the most expensive in India followed by Europe, then the United Kingdom and then Australia. It is currently the cheapest in Japan, Canada and in the United States. The Indian prices are so high due to the current tax structure, which implements a lot of taxes and duties on electronics like gaming consoles.

If you see all of the conversions, you will get to see that you can end up saving a lot if you order your PS5 from another country and get it delivered to India. But during these unprecedented times, you might find it a bit difficult to get one from some other country. However, if you are still able to manage to get a PS5 from the rest of the world it would be comparatively cheaper than in India, even with all of the conversion rates and taxes.

