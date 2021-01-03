Sony PlayStation 5: Price, features, release date, and pre-order – all you need to know

After a few months’ delay, Sony’s next-gen gaming console, PlayStation 5 will go on sale in India on February 2, 2021. There are two editions of the PlayStation 5 coming this time around. The digital-only version will cost Rs 39,990 whereas the regular edition will go on sale for Rs 49,990.

When and where to pre-order?

The pre-orders of the PS5 will begin on January 12 in India at 12 PM. Sony confirmed that interested buyers can pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales along with other authorised retailers. It is not yet certain how many PS5 units will be shipped in India. Chances are that most of the stores will run out of stock in the first few days.

Specifications

The PS5 is powered by AMD’s Zen 2 CPU and a custom GPU from AMD based on Sony’s RDNA 2 architecture, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each. The system memory is 16GB. The new console will support real-time ray tracing for advanced visual effects and will have a solid-state drive (SSD). The storage size is 825GB. In addition, the PS5 will also support 3D audio as well.

PS5 games available

At the time of the launch in India, there will be a number of games available. ‘Demon’s Souls’, ‘Destruction Allstars’ and ‘Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition’ will cost Rs 4,999 each whereas games like ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ and ‘Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales’ will cost Rs 3,999. The controversial Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Rs 3,499. There are other games available as well. Also, you can play your old PS4 games on the next-gen console as well.

Accessories

If you want to get an extra wireless DualSense controller with the PS5, it will cost you Rs 5,990 and Rs 2,590 extra for the charging station. If you like to stream games, an HD camera with dual 1080p lenses costs Rs 5190. The dedicated PULSE 3D wireless headset will be available for Rs 8590 whereas the media remote for movies and streaming services for Rs 2590. You can also use PS4 controllers but they will only be compatible with games built for the previous generation console.

