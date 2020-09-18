PlayStation 5 pre-orders appear on eBay for a whopping $25,100

Sony PS5 pre-orders on eBay (Screenshot: eBay)

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 on September 16 starting at $399 and said that the pre-orders will begin a day later. Despite the statement from the console-maker, some retailers tried to take advantage of the situation and started the pre-orders early. People who were waiting to place their order a day later hurried to the sites when the news broke out but by then the devices were sold out already.

Now, few people who have booked a pre-order decided to go on eBay and sell them to the people who want it the earliest. The prices of the next-gen consoles were usually double ($800 for the digital-only version and $1,000 for the flagship model).

Interestingly, one of the sellers who put it up for auction early on got 11 bids which led to the auction price rising to a whopping $25,100 by September 17 afternoon.

The seller may not be able to get the whopping auction price as the listing violates eBay’s listing policies on pre-sale items. As per the policy, the seller is required to deliver the item within 30 days of purchase on the e-commerce website. “Our Trust teams are aware of this issue and we are taking the appropriate action,” an eBay spokeswoman said.

However, this is not the first time we have seen pre-orders going up on sites as the limited number of stock in the initial days does lead to events like these because people want to get their hands on next-gen consoles as soon as possible. But rarely we get to see a price this high.

At the showcase event, Sony confirmed that the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and the “rest of the world” on November 19. Sony is yet to announce the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market.

