What to expect from Sony ‘PlayStation 5’ launch in November

Sony is looking to launch its next-gen PlayStation 5 gaming console on November 13, according to a report by VGC. Sony is yet to make an official announcement regarding this. Microsoft, on the other hand, has announced that it will be launching its Xbox Series X console in November.

According to the report, Sony is looking to launch its PS5 console in the UK in mid-November. It also states that Sony has booked a significant marketing spend for the seven days commencing on November 13. Around which VGC claims that Sony would be looking to launch the console, according to its retail sources.

If the report is to be believed, then the PlayStation 5 will be launching alongside games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077. It will also allow the company to get a headstart on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

The report states that it is currently unclear if the company will be adopting a staggered global release schedule or will it go for a worldwide rollout. However, it is confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to disrupt distribution and possibly lead to supply issues.

Both Sony and Microsoft have already revealed the design and key specifications of their upcoming next-gen consoles. Sony will be launching two consoles at the time: the Sony PS5 and the Sony PS5 Digital Edition. Both the PS5 variants will feature the same specifications, apart from the disc drive. The Digital Edition will not consist of a disc drive bay and would require users to purchase digital versions of video games via its PlayStation Store.

Sony PlayStation 5 will be powered by an AMD Zen 2-based processor with 8 cores at 3.5GHz paired with a Custom RDNA 2 GPU. It will come with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 825GB custom SSD. Storage can be expanded using an NVMe SSD. It also supports conventional HDDs for PS4 games. The system has a memory bandwidth of 448GB per sensor and an IO throughput of 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed).

