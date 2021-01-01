Sony PlayStation 5 India launch date confirmed: Here are the details

The New Year comes bearing some good news for gaming fans who were waiting for a clarity on the India release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. The company has confirmed that the PS5 will be made available in the country from February 2, 2021. Sony will open pre-orders for its latest gaming console on January 12 at 12 pm and these will depend on availability of stocks. Here are details about the Sony PS5 India launch.

Sony PS5 India launch, pre-order date

Sony says the PS5 will officially go on sale on February 2, 2021. However, given that stocks are limited, pre-orders will open on January 12 at 12 pm. The pre-orders will open on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retail partners, according to an official statement from the company. The PS5 has seen a lot demand and there have been shortages reported in other countries.

According to a Reuters report in November, PS5 was sold out in the US and in Japan at almost all major retailers and some even conducted a lottery system for the sale. So keep this in mind if you are planning to get a PS5 as the wait might be longer.

Sony PS5 India price

Sony PlayStation 5’s digital edition will cost Rs 39,990, while the regular edition will cost Rs 49,990. The new PS5 also comes with a brand new Dual-sense wireless controller and an extra one will cost Rs 5,990. The charging station for this controller cost another Rs 2,590.

Sony had earlier revealed prices for other hardware as well. This includes the HD Camera which can be used by gamers for recording or streaming. It will cost Rs 5,190. The PS5 will also have a media remote option so that users can rely on this for streaming content, instead of say an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This will cost Rs 2,590. Sony has also launched its own set of Pulse 3D headphones for gaming, which will cost an additional Rs 8,590.

Sony also revealed prices for some games in India. Games like ‘Demon’s Souls’, ‘Destruction Allstars’ and ‘Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition’ will cost Rs 4,999 each. Games like ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’ and ‘Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales’ will cost Rs 3,999.