Sony PlayStation 5 launch event is “less than four weeks away”, report says

Sony isn’t the company that likes to build a lot of hype around its forthcoming products. But the PlayStation 5 seems to be an exception, as the Japanese tech major continues to build suspense over the unveiling of PS5. With Sony skipping this year’s E3, there is speculation that the launch of PS5 will happen as early as next month.

David Jaffe, a developer known for God of War and Twisted Metal, has indicated that the launch of PS5 is “less than four weeks away.” Jaffe did not provide the exact release date, but if he is correct, the launch of PlayStation 5 will happen sometime in the first two weeks of February. At the moment, Sony has not disseminated media invites for the launch of the PS5.

Separately, journalist Mike Futter has also sparked rumours of a possible February launch of the PlayStation 5. Futter revealed that the Destination PlayStation event will happen next month, but it will be handled by a distributor and not a retailer.

There is no guarantee that Sony will hold the big PS5 launch event in February, but there is a huge amount of interest in the next-generation console that the company might give an early look. Sony has already confirmed that the PS5 will hit retail shelves later this year.

We already know a lot about the PlayStation 5, including its internal specifications. The only thing we don’t know about the console is the design and of course, the price of the system. Sony is preparing a ton of exclusive titles that will be launched on day one.

Sony is pinning its hopes on the success of the PlayStation 5, which will compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Additionally, the PS5 will fight against the likes of a brigade of gaming PC and most importantly, Google’s Stadia video game streaming service.

