PlayStation 5: Price, release date, specs, and all that you must know

Sony has revealed the price, release date, key specifications and list of launch titles for its next generation gaming consoles: PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. With the new generation of consoles, we expect to see better graphics, support for high refresh rates, smoothness and more. All of which the new PlayStation 5 series promises it will deliver. Today we are going to take a look at everything we know about the new PlayStation 5 series.

PlayStation 5: Price and availability

Sony has revealed that it will be selling two variants of its PS5 console this year, the normal PS5 priced at $499 (approximately Rs 37,000) and the Digital Edition at $399 (approximately Rs 29,500). The company is yet to reveal the Indian prices for the same. The only difference in terms of specifications or looks, both the variants have is the inclusion of a disc drive on the regular PS5 and none on the Digital Edition.

Even though a Blu-Ray disc drive might not cost as high as $100, which is the price difference between both the versions, it certainly does make sense, as it would help Sony cut-out the middlemen selling the discs and keep a larger chunk of profits for them from the sale of games using the PlayStation Store.

The PS5 will be released on November 12 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. Most of the rest of the world will be able to purchase the device from November 19.

Additionally, DualSense controllers are priced at $69.99 (approximately Rs 5,000) per piece and the charging dock is priced at $29.99 (approximately Rs 2,200).

PlayStation 5: Specifications

The PS5 is powered by Eight Zen 2 Cores clocked at 3.5GHz with variable frequency paired with AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs clocked at 2.23GHz with variable frequency. The GPU has a total power of 10.28 teraflops. The device comes with a custom 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD with uncompressed speeds of 5.5GB/s and compressed speeds of 8-9GB/s, paired with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. You will be able to expand the storage using the NVMe SSD slot located on the back.

It will come with support for up to 8K resolution at a 120fps refresh rate, with a HDMI 2.1 display out. The regular PS5 with a disc drive will support 4K UHD Blu-Ray discs. The PS5 will also come with support for 3D sound. It will consist of three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an Ethernet port and support for Wi-Fi 5.

PlayStation 5: DualSense controller

Sony has finally moved away from its DualShock controller technology, which was revealed back in 1997. Apart from the name and the technology change, the company has also changed the design of the controller, while keeping the basic layout similar to its predecessors. The controller is now broader, pointer and in dual tone.

The main change in the controller is the removal of traditional rumble motors, which have been replaced with haptic feedback motors. The company claims that this will provide players with different levels of feedback depending on what’s happening in the game. The controller will also come with adaptive triggers, which will be able to simulate different resistances. For example adding extra tension to the trigger while pulling the trigger in Call Of Duty games while shooting.

Note, if you already have a few DualShock 4 controllers lying around, you can use them with the new PS5, but they will only allow you to play PS4 games on the PS5.

PlayStation 5: Backwards compatibility

Sony has announced that 99 per cent of PS4 games have been tested to work on the PS5. It has not explained how digital PS4 games will work on the PS5, however, we expect them to function as they would on the PS4.

PlayStation 5: Games

Sony has announced six first-party titles, which will be made available day 1, November 12. These include Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls, Destruction All Stars, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Horizon Forbidden West will be launching later.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also be made available for the PS4.

Apart from the first-party titles, a number of third-party titles will also be launching on day 1. These include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Fortnite, Just Dance 2021, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Observer: System Redux.

There are a lot of games like Gran Turismo 7, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil Village and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, to look forward too.

