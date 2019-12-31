Sony PlayStation 5 controller could come with extra buttons, reveals new patent

The two additional configurable buttons can be activated with the triggers and are located directly behind the analog sticks. The two additional configurable buttons can be activated with the triggers and are located directly behind the analog sticks.

Sony has been granted the patent for a new PlayStation controller by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The new controller looks quite similar to the current gen DualShock 4 controller with a couple of extra buttons along with the removal of the PS button.

The back of the new controller looks exactly the same as to the DualShock 4, however, it does consist of two new configurable buttons. These configurable buttons look exactly the same to the new DualShock 4 attachment that the company launched back in January.

The two additional configurable buttons can be activated with the triggers and are located directly behind the analog sticks.

The controller is expected to come with a USB Type-C port, however, the latest design shows it to have a USB Micro-B port as well. This hints that the controller might be compatible with the current gen PlayStation 4 as well.

This might be the controller that Sony launches alongside the PlayStation 5 in late 2020. However, the company has already patented two different designs for PS 5 controllers. Meaning it might go in for a completely different design with the final product.

To see how the final controller for the PS 5 looks like we will have to wait for Sony to launch its PlayStation 5 console in the holiday season of 2020.

