Sony PlayStation 5 gets support for Apple Music

Apple Music is expanding its services to Sony’s PlayStation 5. A new blog post by Erin Metzger, Director of Product Management at Sony states that Sony PS5 users who also have an Apple Music subscription can enjoy the collection of over 90 million songs on the PS5.

This includes “tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio streaming today’s hits, classics, and country and personalised playlists based on your music preferences.”

Sony PS5 users will also be able to listen to music while gaming with support for background play via Apple Music. Users will be able to start the Apple Music app before starting a game of their choice.

Alternatively, they can also start Apple Music mid-game by pressing the PS button on the new DualSense wireless controller to access the control center and select the Music Function card.

Apple Music will also recommend music that matches the game you’re currently playing. You can also play music from your own playlists or any other Apple Music-curated playlists, including ones for gaming sessions.

Apple Music subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Users can start by playing the video on full screen.

Once here, going back to your gameplay will keep the music playing in the background, and switching back to the music video will continue the video from where you are in the song’s timeline with no interruption to the music.

To get started, PS5 owners can download the Apple Music app from the Media space on PS5, and follow the on-screen instructions to link their Apple Music account.