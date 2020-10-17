Sony reveals PlayStation 5’s price in India: Check prices and other details

The new PlayStation 5 series. (Image: Sony)

Sony has announced the prices of PlayStation 5 consoles and accessories in India today. So far, there is no fixed date for its availability in the country but the Sony PlayStation 5 and its digital edition are priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively in the country. The new Dualsense wireless controller is priced at Rs 5,990. The charging station for the new controller will go on sale for Rs 2,590.

Prices of other hardware have been released as well. The HD Camera which can be used by gamers for recording or streaming will be available for Rs 5,190. The PS5 can also be used as a replacement for a streaming stick (Amazon Firestick, Mi TV stick etc). The media remote for it will be available for Rs 2,590. This time around Sony has also launched its own set of headphones for gaming for an immersive experience. The Pulse 3D will cost Rs 8,590.

“We know that gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5. Availability in each country is subject to, amongst other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on launch date for India as more information becomes available,” Sony said in its media release.

Along with the hardware, prices of five games have been revealed as well which were featured in the showcase event earlier this year.

Demon’s Souls – Rs 4,999

Destruction Allstars – Rs 4,999

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – Rs 4,999

Sackboy A Big Adventure – Rs 3,999

Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales – Rs 3,999

The flagship model of PS5 will be able to run games in 4K resolution at 120fps. Earlier Sony also announced that 99 per cent of PS4 games will be able to run on the next-gen console as well.

