Sony’s PlayStation 5 TVs offer 120fps gaming in 4K resolution

Sony X900H series TV with Bravia Game Mode

After unveiling the PlayStation 5 in June, Sony launched PS5 ready 4K HDR TVs on August 25. Sony is scheduled to launch the PS5 in India later this year which is already available for pre-order on e-commerce websites. The PS5-compatible TVs are available in two screen sizes – 55 (KD-55X9000H) & 65 inch (KD-65X9000H) which are priced at Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 1,59,990 respectively.

The major advantage that the PS5 console offers is that it supports HDMI 2.1 which enables features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and others. To improve the gaming experience the TVs can run games at 120fps in 4k resolution with an input log as low as 7.2ms. The Bravia ‘Game Mode’ also allows users to wake the TV, PS5, and the controllers with just the TV remote.

Both the 4K HDR TVs in Sony X900H series run on Sony’s X1 processor and Triluminos display which was introduced in the 7400H series earlier this month. They also have Full Array backlighting with Dolby Vision and support for Dolby Atmos, and eARC for more responsive gameplay.

To provide enhanced audio with bass reflexive speakers with X-Balanced speaker technology. The Acoustic audio calibration detects the environment during the initial setup and adjusts the sound quality based on it. The 65-inch version also has an Acoustic Multi Audio feature and two tweeters mounted at the bottom of the TV along with the audio features on the smaller variant.

The TVs run on the Android operating system with Google Assistant voice search that helps in finding content from apps like HotStar, Zee5, Youtube etc. It is compatible with Airplay 2 and HomeKit as well. It also has a Netflix calibrated mode which improves the video and audio quality of the OTT platform’s original content.

On the design front, Sony has taken a minimalistic approach with thin bezels.

