Sony confirms PS5 games can be streamed on PS4

Sony PlayStation 4 gets a unique functionality (Image: Bloomberg)

After getting your hands on Sony PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4 will not go obsolete. Sony has updated the Remote Play feature through which PS4 gamers will be able to stream PS5 games from one room to another at full HD resolution (1080p). You can also pick up the game where you left using this feature.

The news was confirmed by Sony announcing that the current PS4 will be able to access the next-gen console remotely. Sony said, “We’re updating PS4’s Remote Play feature. Now, in addition to being able to access your PS4 from a PC or a mobile device, your PS4 can access other consoles via Remote Play too, right on your TV. This includes the ability to connect to your PS5 and stream a PS5 game to your PS4 so you can play it there.”

This is also good news for people who won’t be able to buy an extra controller with the Sony PS5 right away as it costs Rs 5,990. With PS Remote Play, users will be able to play PS5 games on PS4 using a DualShock 4 controller. The DualShock 4 can connect to PS5, but will only be compatible with PS4 games as the new console games are meant to be played with a DualSense controller.

The games can also be played on PC as the PS Remote Play app getting updated. The Windows edition also has HDR support in addition to the streaming capability. The same is the case with Android and iOS as well except the HDR support. However, mobile gamers will also need a smartphone with good specs and a controller to play these games remotely. So far, there is no confirmation about the Mac version.

There is no confirmation about the date of the next-gen consoles in India but the prices have been revealed. The PS5 and PS5 disc-only version will cost Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990. The PS5 is going on sale in other markets on November 19.

