Sony PlayStation 4 crashing due to malicious message: Report

PlayStation 4 owners around the world have been struck by a messaging bug, that makes the entire console crash, reports Kotaku. Multiple users have discussed the issue on the r/PS4 Reddit forum, where they say they are receiving messages through with suspicious characters, that has locked them out of games, and eventually, off their PlayStation entirely.

For example, a gamer with the username Huntstark1 described a situation they encountered as their team was involved in a match-up of Rainbow Six: Siege. During the game, the team members were booted out of the game, after receiving a message on the PlayStation Network with an unrecognised character. One of the team members, though, did not face the problem, as their message settings were toggled to ‘Private’ mode. Through this, it is believed that malicious actors are leveling up in games, and influencing many gameplay modes.

While Sony is yet to respond to the crisis, those owning PlayStation 4 console should note that the bug is included in messages with unknown characters. In such cases, they should configure their messages settings to ‘Private’, through Settings > Account Management > Privacy Settings > Personal Info > Messaging. If they have already received such a message, PS4 users should download the PlayStation Messages app onto a smartphone, and delete messages from there.

If your PlayStation 4 has been hit by the messaging bug, users should consider rebuilding the database. This can be done, when the PS4 is booted in Safe Mode, and it helps clean up the hard drive, as well as reorganise system data. If none of these options come to use, one could consider a factory reset of the console.

