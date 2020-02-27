Sony may reveal more info on PS5 launch today, new report says

The delay in the launch of the PS5 raises a number of questions. The delay in the launch of the PS5 raises a number of questions.

Confusion over the launch of Sony PlayStation 5 persists. Citing a Reddit post, Inverse reports that Sony could launch the PS5 on February 27, which is today. The post says Sony will reveal the date, time and location of its PS5 launch conference on Thursday. The source of this information is a screenshot of a now-deleted Pastebin entry.

At the moment, there is no way to verify this report…but we think it’s probably fake. There is a small chance that Sony will formally launch the PlayStation 5 later in the day. If not today, when will Sony launch the PS5? That’s one question that keeps popping up.

Sony has already made clear that the PS5 in all probability will hit retail shelves later this year, just before the crucial holiday season. And we already know a lot about the PS5 already, including its internal specifications. We have already seen leaked images of the PS5, complete with the user interface design.

The delay in the launch of the PS5 raises a number of questions. Sony was supposed to host the PlayStation Meeting 2020 event in early February, but that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, Sony said that it would once again skip E3, the world’s biggest video game conference. Last week, Sony pulled out of the consumer-focused PAX East in Boston and Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Xbox — Sony’s biggest rival in the video game space — keeps revealing new information on the Xbox Series X frequently. Microsoft has already revealed how the Xbox Series X look like and how powerful the console is. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X are confirmed to launch dater this year.

