Sony Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle announced, to be priced at $399

Sony, earlier this week, announced the Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle, which will be made available in the market on September 7, the same day when the game will be launched. In a post on its official website, Sony stated that the bundle will be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 27,400). The limited edition PS4 (1TB) will be available in the ‘amazing red’ colour with a white Spider-Man logo on top. The bundle will also include a red and white-themed controller to be the perfect match. Alongside the ‘Spider-Man themed’ PlayStation 4 Pro and the controller, the bundle will also include a physical copy of the game with a few DLC vouchers exclusive to the limited edition console.

Sony and Insomniac alongside this announcement also released a new story trailer for the game. The new trailer showcased Silver Sable for the first time in the game, and a whole new Spidey suit, the Velocity suit which will be available as an add-on DLC. The trailer also gives the viewers a glimpse of Spider-Man, MJ, and Miles Morales together.

Coming to the specifications, the PlayStation 4 Pro is able to output 4K HDR video via HDMI and digital out. The device is powered by the octa-core x86-64 AMD Jaguar processor paired with a 4.20 TFLOPS AMD Radeon-based graphics engine. It comes with 8GB of GDDR5 RAM along with a 1TB SATA hard disk. In terms of connectivity options, the PlayStation 4 Pro sports three USB 3.1 ports, an AUX output, an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE), an HDMI out, and a digital out port.

