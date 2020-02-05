Sony launches official PS5 website, is the global debut around the corner?

Sony has yet to show the PS5 or its new controller, but images of the PS5 development kit is already out. Sony has yet to show the PS5 or its new controller, but images of the PS5 development kit is already out.

The official Sony PlayStation 5 website has gone live, indicating that an official PS5 launch event is around the corner. Multiple reports suggest that the Japanese company is holding an event in New York later this month to reveal the first look of the PS5.

The website doesn’t offer any information about the PS5, but it does seem to suggest the PS5 could be announced soon.

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation,” the message on the website reads. ‘

Sony is asking users to sign-up to “be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.” Sony has already confirmed that the PS5 will hit retail shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The Japanese company is slowly and gradually building the hype around the PS5. Earlier this year, ar CES 2020, Sony unveiled the PS5 logo, which looks strikingly similar to previous generation consoles.

Being the next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 will be much more powerful than the PS4. The console includes “future-proof technology” like Ultra-HD Blu-Ray, high-speed SSD, Custom SOC with second-gen Navi CPU, Ray-tracing enabled, 8K output for gaming, backwards compatible with all PS4 games, and a new controller.

But it’s not going to be easy for Sony to win the next-generation of console wars. Microsoft, too, is gearing up to launch the Xbox Series X console towards the end of the year. Then there is pressure from Nintendo’s Switch, which is doing exceptionally well in the market, thanks to its portable nature and an excellent lineup of games.

Sony will reportedly sell the PS5 in the vicinity of $399 (or approx Rs 28,433).

