Sony is giving ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’ free to PS4 owners

Sony Entertainment has announced that under its ‘Play At Home’ initiative during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it will be offering PS4 owners two free games. One of which is the popular ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’ and the other one is ‘Journey’. But PS4 owners in Germany and China will not be getting a copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. They will get Knack 2 instead.

The free games will be made available on the PlayStation Store starting 5:30 AM IST on April 16 and will be available until May 6, 5:30 AM IST. To get these games you do not need a PlayStation Plus membership, you just need a PSN Store account.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes three games, including Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, all of which have been remastered for PS4. Journey on the other hand is an indie travel game based in a desert.

The company has also said that the players should keep in mind that downloading these games will take more time than usual. This is because it is slowing game speed downloads to help preserve internet access during the pandemic as downloading games puts a lot of load on the internet infrastructure. The company has not announced, if it will be making some other game free after the May 6 deadline.

Other than providing free games to PS4 owners, the company states that the second component of its Play At Home initiative is to set up a fund to help smaller independent game studios, which might be facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund that has been created currently has $10 million, with which Sony will fund and help independent game developers facing financial issues due to the outbreak.

