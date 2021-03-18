Play at Home: Sony is giving 10 free PlayStation games for a limited period

Horizon Zero Dawn will be available for free download for a limited period of time

Sony has announced that it will be giving away 10 free games to the PlayStation community under the Play At Home program. After providing free access to the PS4 game Ratchet and Clank digital copy earlier this month, the giveaway for 10 games nine indie titles will begin on March 26.

For PS4 owners, Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness will be available whereas PSVR owners can download Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast. The free download for nine games will begin at 8 AM IST on March 26 and end on April 23 at 9 AM IST.

The most popular of the 10 free games, Horizon Zero Dawn will be available for a shorter, limited period of time next month. PS4 and PS5 gamers can download Horizon Zero Down for free starting at 9 AM IST on April 20 and ending at 9 AM IST on May 15.

The blog mentions that Subnautica, The Witness, Abzu, Rez Infinite, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast are not available in China. Also, Enter the Gungeon is not available in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand for free download.

For users, who were not able to get access to Ratchet and Clank’s free digital copy, it can still be claimed till the morning of April 1. Earlier, the Tokyo tech giant also gave away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for a limited time.

Meanwhile, there is still a shortage of the company’s latest console amidst high demand. Sony cited global chip shortage as a reason for supply not keeping up with the demand. In India, the PS5 is currently out of stock and it is expected to stay the same for at least a few more months due to global semiconductor shortage.