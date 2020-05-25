Sony Extended Play sale: Huge discounts on The Witcher 3, FIFA 20, and more

Deals during Sony Extended Play sale, you will not want to miss out on. (Image: Sony) Deals during Sony Extended Play sale, you will not want to miss out on. (Image: Sony)

Sony is currently running its ‘Extended Play sale’ on its PlayStation Store, globally. During the sale, the company is offering discounts of up to 60 per cent on around 188 video games. Here are some amazing PlayStation 4 video game deals that you would not like to miss out on.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3 is one of the most popular games of the recent past. It was released back in 2015 and has content of over 100 hours. Sony is currently offering the GOTY Edition of the game for only Rs 1,099, which is quite the bargain when comparing it to its usual selling price of Rs 2,999.

FIFA 20 Champions Edition

The FIFA series of games has been what gamers turn to when they want to shoot some goals. FIFA 20 is the latest entrant in the series and thanks to EA’s partnership with VOLTA, it brings two games in one package: FIFA and FIFA Street. The game is quite interesting to play with or without friends and is a definite must buy for any football fan. The game is currently available at Rs 1,649, down from its usual selling price of Rs 5,499.

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

WWE 2K20 is the latest entrant in the long-running WWE series of games. It allows you to play as your favourite WWE character and beat all of the other famous wrestlers to become the champion. It is a fun and interesting game that provides you with a lot of storylines to play through and also has an extremely interesting multi-player mode. This is a must have for people who have a lot of friends that come over and play multi-player games with. The WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition usually sells at Rs 6,399, but during the Extended Play sale, it is being made available at Rs 1,499.

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 is a shooter-looter game which lets you travel across the Galax, with an aim to loot the most resources you can. The game requires you to become the “ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands.” The game is currently available at Rs 2,499.

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

When it comes to car racing games, Need For Speed is the game series that would come to most of the minds of the gamers. At some point in life, each and every gamer has played a version of a Need for Speed game. Need for Speed Heat is the latest version and can be categorized among the best. It brings back a lot of the elements from NFS Most Wanted, which is one of the most popular game in the franchise. Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition is currently available at Rs 3,330 after a 25 per cent discount.

GTA 5 Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card Bundle

GTA 5 is the world’s second best selling video game and has a total playtime of over 137 hours. It is an extremely interesting game that allows players to relive the memories of playing a GTA video game back in the past. It has a very interesting storyline and is currently the highest rated GTA game available across the franchise. The game is currently available at Rs 1,499, down from its usual price of Rs 2,990.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a game that blew up in popularity the day it launched back in 2018. It also went on to receive some of the best ratings a Rockstar game has ever received. Sony is currently offering Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition, which includes extra missions and side quests at just Rs 1,999, down from its price of Rs 5,199.

