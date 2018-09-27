Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Sony enables Fortnite cross-play between PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

After months of backlash, Sony is finally supporting cross-play on the PlayStation 4.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 1:33:50 pm

sony crossplay, sony crossplay fortnite, sony crossplay fortnite switch, playstation crossplay fortnite, sony xbox one, sony nintendo, sony nintendo switch, sony nintendo playstation, sony ps4, sony ps4 switch, sony xbox crossplay fortnite After months of backlash, Sony is finally supporting cross-play on the PlayStation 4.

Sony has announced that it will support full cross-platform features for select third-party titles on the PS4, beginning with Epic Games’ hit title Fortnite. In a statement made by Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO John Kodera, it was revealed that Fortnite will allow PS4 players to play with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices in an ‘extended open beta’. The feature has been enabled a mere few hours ahead of the release of Fortnite Season 6.

An open beta for Fortnite cross-platform gameplay is now live. Previously, Sony only allowed ‘Fortnite’ cross-play with mobile and PC. Now, Sony has allowed Fortnite players on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices to play together.

To ensure a smooth transition for players after the enabling of the new cross-play and cross-progression features, Epic Games is soon going to roll out two new features. The first feature will allow users to merge Fortnite accounts with each other to combine and purchases made, it will be made live in November. The second feature will roll out to users in the coming days, and will also allow users to unlink a console from one Fortnite account, and relinking to another.

Sony recently received a lot of flack over its reluctance to add crossplay, a feature that has been available on competing platforms for a while now. Things got escalated further when Epic Games’ launched Fortnite on Nintendo Switch. Only a few weeks ago, Sony had made it clear that crossplay with its console competitors will never happen.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation process, SIE has identified a path toward supporting cross-platform features for select third-party content. We recognize that PS4 players have been eagerly awaiting an update, and we appreciate the community’s continued patience as we have navigated through this issue to find a solution,” Sony said on the PlayStation blog.

