Sunday, November 28, 2021
Sony could be working on a PlayStation mobile controller

A newly filed patent suggests that Sony could be planning a PlayStation controller for mobile based on the DualShock 4 design.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 28, 2021 12:29:24 pm
Sony could be working on a PlayStation mobile controller, patent suggests. (Image credit: Sony)

A newly filed patent by Sony Interactive Japan suggests that a PlayStation mobile controller may be on its way. The diagrams were first spotted by VGC, and features two controller grips held in the middle by a phone.

The controllers themselves seem to resemble the last-gen DualShock 4 rather than the newer DualSense variant. They are described as “a left-side grip portion and a right-side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user.” It features the standard thumbsticks, the D-Pad, action buttons, and the triggers (shoulder buttons) at the top.

According to the diagrams, the device seems to be heavily inspired by Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers and even lets you connect to a bigger screen. However, this feature might only be available to owners of the PlayStation console, as the mobile controllers seek Bluetooth signals to connect. As for whether this will allow for cloud gaming or remote play on your phone, only time will tell.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The PlayStation mobile controllers could also let you connect to a big screen. (Image credit: Sony)

Despite following the outdated DualShock 4 design, these new mobile sticks could allow players to use tilt controls as well. A portion of the patent reads, “a shaft portion that can be tilted by the user, and detect the tilting direction and tilting amount of the shaft portion.”

In October, Sony had announced the appointment of Nicola Sebastiani, former Apple Arcade executive to lead the mobile gaming department at PlayStation. The new plans, laid forward by CEO Jim Ryan, aims towards bringing iconic first-party titles to mobile devices in the future.

Also Read: |Valve delays Steam Deck launch by 2 months citing component shortages

“We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms,” Jim said in a past interview.

Recently, Sony also confirmed the return of their timeless classic, ‘Wipeout Rush,’ a card-based racing title for mobile devices.

