Sony confirms PlayStation 5, releasing Holiday 2020

Sony has finally announced that its next generation console will be named the PlayStation 5 and will launch in time for Holiday 2020 season. The company states that it will keep on revealing a number of its upcoming device’s details as time goes forward.

Along with this news, the company also revealed that the PlayStation 5 will also ship with a new controller, which according to them will deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games. It also states that it has reimagined how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.

The new PlayStation 5 controller will come with a haptic engine for the feedback instead of the rumble technology used in earlier controllers. It will also come with adaptive triggers, which have been incorporated into the trigger buttons. Now, developers will be able to program the resistance of the triggers according to their game.

To make sure that all of the new features are adopted seamlessly by game developers, Sony has already started to ship out early versions of the new controller to game developers. This will allow them to develop their games with these technologies integrated into them.

In an earlier interview with Wired, Sony Chief system architect Mark Cerny revealed that the PlayStation 5 will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, a super-fast SSD, and backwards compatibility with PS4 games. It will also support the PSVR headset.

He also revealed that the next-gen console will feature an eight-core CPU based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen processors, and a custom graphics processor based on the upcoming AMD Navi family that will support ray tracing.