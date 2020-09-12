Sony announces PlayStation 5 showcase event for September 16

It seems fairly clear Sony will most likely announce price and release date of two PS5 consoles.

Sony will hold a special showcase event for the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 1 pm PT/1:30 am IST (Sep 17). In a blog post, the company said this showcase will “feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

The Japanese tech giant hasn’t announced the price and release date for the PlayStation 5. Many believe Sony will use this “digital showcase” on Wednesday to announce availability details for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

The move to announce hold a 40-minute PlayStation 5 showcase comes at a time when Sony is under pressure to reveal more details about the next-generation game console. Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will launch on November 10, at $499 and $299, respectively. The Redmond, Washington-based company also announced that the consoles would be available for pre-order later this month.

Sony, on the other hand, has been tight-lipped on the PS5 price. The retail price of the PS5 is unknown, though many speculate the flagship console could cost over $500. At the moment, Sony only said that the PS5 will be coming during the “holiday” season.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That said, we already know a lot about the PS5. The console will be made available in two options: a standard version and a digital version. The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a 10.29 teraflops custom GPU. It’ll also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. The next-gen console will also come with the new DualSense 5 controller. The PS5 will be able to output resolutions up to 8K, and deliver frame rates as high as 120 fps for 4K gaming. The console will support advanced visual effects such as real-time ray tracing. Over 40 PS5 games have been announced so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd