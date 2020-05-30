Sony announces June 4 event, where new PS5 games will be unveiled

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch globally toward the end of the year. (Image credit: PlayStation Blog) Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch globally toward the end of the year. (Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

Sony has scheduled a special event on June 4, where the company will give us a first look ‘at the future of gaming’ on the PlayStation 5. This is the first time the Japanese tech giant will show off a new lineup of games coming to the PS5, Sony’s next-generation game console. The event will be livestreamed online on Thursday, June 4 at 1:00 pm Pacific time (Friday, June 5 at 1:30 am)

The June 4 event will primarily focus on games. Sony is not expected to reveal the console itself, which is shrouded in mystery. Sony has so far unveiled a logo for the console, the PS5 gamepad, and a tech demo showing the console’s graphics capability.

The PlayStation 5 will feature eight Ryzen Zen 2 cores with a variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz, and a custom AMD GPU based on their RDNA 2 technology that promises 10.28 teraflops, based on 36 compute units running at up to 2.23 GHz. The PS5 will also feature a custom 825GB SSD as well as a dedicated hardware unit for 3D audio. The PS5 will also offer hardware acceleration for real-time ray tracing.

Sony isn’t willing to share more details on the games lineup but it did say the PS5 showcase event will feature games from large and small studios. Epic Games recently showed an Unreal Engine 5 demo running on the upcoming console to demonstrate what the next-gen hardware is capable of. The PlayStation 5 is confirmed to feature backwards compatibility. Sony says only the “top 100 PS4 games” will be supported by the PS5 at launch though, with more expected to be backwards compatible at a later stage.

For Sony, the success of the PlayStation 5 matters a lot. Sony began teasing the PS5 early last year when Mark Cerny, lead system architect for both the PlayStation 4 and PS5, revealed some information on the PS5 in an interview with Wired. Beginning this year, Sony started revealing a bit more about the PS5 which will succeed the PlayStation 4, the second best-selling game console of all time.

The PlayStation 5 will compete against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be out later this year. The two companies are making sure their upcoming console won’t get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the biggest headache for both Sony and Microsoft is the Switch. Even though the hybrid console is only three years old and there won’t be a successor this year, rumours claim Nintendo is planning an upgraded model with beefier specs next year. As of March 31, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite have sold 55.7 million consoles to date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd