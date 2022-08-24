Sony announces a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5

Sony Group Corp. is expanding its gaming accessories range with the announcement of a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5.
The upgraded control pad has modular components that players can replace and customize, building on the advances in vibration feedback and responsive analog triggers that the company introduced with the PS5’s original DualSense controller. It will serve as the PlayStation equivalent to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Elite controller, which sells for $179.99, though Sony has yet to specify a price or release date.
Get a first look at the DualSense Edge wireless controller: https://t.co/PJEVb216T2
Customizable controls, back buttons, changeable stick caps, on-controller interface and more pic.twitter.com/sAtVdrg6Us
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 23, 2022
Introduced as part of the opening festivities around the Gamescom showcase event in Cologne, Germany, the Edge controller is part of an expanding portfolio of peripherals from the Tokyo-based company. Earlier this year it released its first range of PC gaming gear, with three headsets and two displays under a new brand called Inzone.
The company has signaled it intends to grow its presence as a provider of both games and gadgets for PC players, and the new wireless controller may include such compatibility. The existing DualSense pad is already compatible with PCs via a wired connection and also supports play on Apple Inc.’s Macs, iPhones and iPads, as well as Android devices.
Sony’s PlayStation 5 led the US market in hardware spending in July and the year to date and, alongside Microsoft’s competing Xbox Series, saw double-digit growth last month, according to the latest data from NPD. US sales of accessories are down significantly this year, but they still accounted for close to $150 million in July, the figures showed.
Top News
Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Latest News
Sony announces a new DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5
Fans say Archana Puran Singh resembles Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s drag avatar in Haddi, she calls it ‘a huge compliment’
Complaint against Laal Singh Chaddha, Shabaash Mithu for ‘ridiculing’ differently-abled people
Gurgaon Authority to install fences along open sections of master stormwater drains
‘He’s back’: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 resumes shoot, director Shankar announces actor’s return
Markets fall after early gains tracking weak global equities
Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv denied unlikely spot in UEFA Champions League after heavy aggregate loss to Benfica
Mumbai police arrest Jharkhand men who killed friend over lottery money
Twitter to combine its health and service team to reduce spam bots
TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50
New mommy Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pic with her dad on his birth anniversary, Nick Jonas showers love
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 is delayed, won’t release along with iOS 16
These are the rules for drinking water, according to Ayurveda
Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?
Illegal mining case: ED conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand