FIFA 21 DualShock 4 bundle now available in India: Here are the details

Sony has announced the launch of a new FIFA 21 bundle in collaboration with EA Sports. The EA Sports FIFA 21 DualShock 4 controller bundle is priced at Rs 6,990 and will include a physical copy of FIFA 21, with a complementary DualShock 4 Wireless controller, a FIFA 21 Ultimate Team voucher and a free 14-day trial coupon for Sony’s PS Plus service.

This bundle will be made available via online and offline stores like Flipkart, Amazon, Games The Shop and more, from October 20. The company in a press release stated that the bundle is only available for a limited time period and will only be available till stocks last.

The bundled controller is a basic Jet black colour option, which comes bundled with the stock PS4 variant. It would have been a bit exciting to see the company bundle a special colourway like the PlayStation FC limited edition controller with a FIFA game.

A Sony DualShock 4 controller usually costs around Rs 4,750 and FIFA 21 has been made available at Rs 3,999, the company has not revealed the voucher worth and a 14 day PS Plus trial has always been free of cost in the store. So the total amount being charged is Rs 8,749 without the FUT 21 voucher. This means that with the bundle, you will be saving around Rs 1,759.

Note: The FIFA 21 game inside of the bundled package will come with a free upgrade to its PS5 variant at no additional cost. This means that if you get a PS5 when it launches in India, you can play your copy of FIFA 21 with improved graphics on the new console.

FIFA 21 also includes game content from VOLTA just like FIFA 20 from last year. This means that you will be able to play the regular FIFA 20 game and FIFA Street without the need to purchase an additional game content or a completely different game.

