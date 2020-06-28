Sony announces $50,000 reward for finding a critical bug in PS4

Sony has partnered with HackerOne to help run this bug bounty programme (Bloomberg File) Sony has partnered with HackerOne to help run this bug bounty programme (Bloomberg File)

Big price is up for grabs for ethical hackers as Sony has announced its own bounty programme for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation Network. Sony will give the hacker 50,000 dollars if he/she manages to find any critical vulnerability which has not been discovered before.

“We are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network,” Sony said in a statement after weeks of Sony PS5 unveiling.

“To date, we have been running our bug bounty programme privately with some researchers,” informed Sony.

The announcement came after Sony partnered with security platform HackerOne, a vulnerability coordination and bug bounty platform that connects businesses with penetration testers and cybersecurity researchers.

There are two types of rewards on the programme. 50,000 dollars will be awarded for finding a critical vulnerability whereas 3,000 dollars for finding one in the PlayStation Network.

“I’m happy to announce that we have started a public PlayStation Bug Bounty programme because the security of our products is a fundamental part of creating amazing experiences for our community,” said Geoff Norton, Senior Director Software Engineering, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

The Cybersecurity giant HackerOne broke all records by earning a massive 100 million dollars through their platform via big bounties. They have reported an exponential growth of 85.6 per cent with their bounty payments increasing year after year. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, their bounty payments increased by 17.5 per cent.

In recent times, the revenue of the hacking industry has grown multifold. In April 2020, a total of 5.9 million dollars were paid to ethical hackers.

Sony is expected to make PS5 available in the market at the end of the year. The PS5 will be made available in two versions, standard version with a 4K Blu-ray drive and the Digital Edition that eliminates the disc drive. The digital edition of the console will be cheaper as users will need an internet connection to download all the games.

