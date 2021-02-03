Soccer Battles by Octro launched for Android, iOS devices

Soccer Battles is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. (Image Source: Octro)

Soccer Battles, the latest title by Octro Inc, the maker of mobile games like Teen Patti and Indian Rummy has launched today. The Soccer based action-strategy game combines football’s goal-scoring elements with strategy-based elements like character placing, attacks and power-ups to create a unique game.

Soccer Battles will be available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Set in a futuristic world on the brink of apocalypse, Soccer Battles puts players in the middle of a cosmic war that will be settled not with arms, but with feet as players battle alien races to claim victory on a new inhabitable planet.

“We fundamentally wanted to create a real-time multiplayer game that has a unique balance of soccer and action,” Saurabh Aggarwal, CEO, Octro Inc said in a press statement.

“Soccer battles is a first of a kind game to have solid but simple game mechanics that are not only easy to understand but also provide an engaging gaming experience to our users,” he added.

How to play Soccer Battles?

The objective of the game is to score the maximum points by pushing the ball into the opponent’s goal, similar to a regular soccer game. Players get scored based on the distance that their characters cover with the ball.

There are two touchdown points, crossing which get you three points and five points respectively. Scoring a goal after the second touchdown area gets 10 more points. A successful attack will hence get 18 points. Meanwhile, other players will place their own attacking characters to snatch the ball from you and try to score their own goals.

Various characters are available in the game to make your team. These include some that are faster while running but are weaker to enemy attacks, while others who are slower but can take more of a beating. To win, players must form their teams with the right combination of superhumans, super-mechs, and powers.