Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty as a playable operator

Popular rapper Snoop Dogg is joining Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile as a playable operator. This marks the second time he was added to a COD title, following his appearance in ‘Ghosts’ where he played a multiplayer announcer.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope… y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out,” he said in the blog post.

Snoop Dogg will first arrive on Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 via a special Lucky Draw, starting April 1. The draw unlocks a “decked out” version of the rapper, in a 24K gold embroidered outfit and a new signature gold-plated Legendary SMG. It also comes with a death effect animation that flashes enemies under concert lights. Further details on the same will be revealed later this week.

Also Read: | Huge Apex Legends leak reveals nine new heroes

Over in Warzone and Vanguard, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available on April 19, one day before 4/20, at 10 am Pacific Time. The collection will include 10 items – three exclusive to Vanguard and a full progression track to unlock rewards and cosmetics, by completing challenges and earning XP.

Earlier this month, Activision had announced it was working on a mobile version of its popular battle royale game, Warzone – and that they were looking to hire new talent to develop the project. The publisher had also confirmed a sequel to Modern Warfare and a new battle royale experience, built from the ground up, promising a new ‘sandbox’ mode, which would presumably let players create their own maps.