Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts to launch in India on November 22, starting at Rs 2,499

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts by CI Games will be launching in India on November 22. It will be made available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows platforms.

The game is priced at Rs 2,999 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms, whereas, at Rs 2,499 for the PC version. The company will start taking pre-orders in the coming days via online and offline retailers across India.

The company states that with this game you will be able to snipe across the harsh terrain of Siberia. It states that the new contracts-based system will encourage strategic thinking within engaging, redeployable missions.

In the game, you will be able to fulfil contracts that offer clear objectives with a fixed monetary reward and options to complete bonus challenges for payouts.

People might think a sniping genre game would become a tad bit boring after some time of gameplay, however, they offer players hundreds of ways to take down targets. They also help players strategise their kills and develop a base around them.

Other highlights of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts include playing as a paid assassin who has to kill their contracts while at the same time being on a lookout for rival snipers, a new ‘Dynamic Reticle System’ offers a realistic and intense sniping experience, you can use drones, remote sniper turrets and gas grenades to make the game more interesting and more.

One of the best additions to this game is the online team deathmatch mode, which allows players to snipe across unique maps and become the last surviving team.