Sniper Elite 5 gets a release date, coming May 26

Rebellion has confirmed a release date for their hyper stealth-oriented shooter, Sniper Elite 5. The game is set to launch on May 26, 2022, and focuses on sharpshooter Karl Fairburne as he fights to uncover the enigmatic Project Kraken in 1944 France.

As is the trend with these games, players will be thrown into the World War 2 era, as Hitler’s rise to stardom continues to grow. You play through the eyes of a US Ranger in hopes of weakening the Atlantikwall along the coast of Brittany. Making contact with the French Resistance, you learn of a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can invade Europe.

The gameplay is the same as before, where you gun down enemies from afar while keeping an eye on the wind direction and bullet drop (gravity). Its iconic slow-motion effect is included as well, letting you follow the bullet on its course to the target and watch an X-ray vision of the impact.

For traversal, the world includes a lot of flexibility this time, including ziplines, slide down slopes, and the ability to shimmy along ledges. Players can also find workbenches along their journey, which can be used to customise and upgrade every aspect of the weapon in-hand – from stocks, scopes, barrels, magazines, and more.

This time, the studio has also included an Invasion Mode, similar to the Dark Souls games. As an Axis (enemy) sniper, players can invade other’s campaign and engage in a deadly cat and mouse game, providing new challenges as they reveal your location to the enemy AI. Alternately, one could also call upon their friends to help out in a sticky situation, thereby adding a co-op element to the game.

Then there is the multiplayer segment, which pits 16 players against each other to test their sniping skills to complete objectives and earn medals, XP, and ribbons. Additionally, every real-world location has been recaptured here using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment. As a pre-order bonus, players will receive a bonus mission that lets you undertake the job of killing the Führer Adolf Hitler.

Sniper Elite 5 launches on the current and old-gen consoles, alongside Windows PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.