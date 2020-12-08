Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020 tournament registrations begin: Chance to win prize pool of Rs 50,00,000

To participate, players must fill the registration form on the company's official website, which needs them to register all four players of their squad. (Image: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm is going to host its first-ever esports event in India, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest tournament, this month. The company has started registrations for its Snapdragon Conquest: Free Fire Open 2020 tournament for Indian residents above the age of 12 and with a Free Fire account above level 10. After the two-week registration period comes to an end, the company will kick off its three-month long tournament with the in-game qualifiers.

To participate, players must fill the registration form on the company’s official website, which needs them to register all four players of their squad. The tournament is completely free to enter with no registration fee required.

The in-game qualifiers will take place over six days, during which registered squads will have to play 15 classic matches in the Bermuda and Kalahari maps. The top 10 performances in the 15 matches will advance to the next stage. A total of 648 teams will progress to the playoffs, to decide these teams total squad kills, survival time and accuracy will be taken in play.

During the playoffs, the 648 teams will be divided into 54 groups, with direct single-match eliminations through 3 rounds. The top 4 teams from each group will progress to the second round, where there will be divided into 18 groups, then again the top four teams from each group will be selected for the third round. The final round will consist of 18 matches, with people divided into 6 groups. The top 3 teams from each group will then move to the next phase.

The top 18 teams from the playoffs along with 6 invited teams will be allowed to participate in the ‘League Stages’ for four weeks in a round robin format. From this 12 teams will be selected to move on to the Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020 Grand Finale, where the squad with the highest cumulative score will win the championship.

The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 50,00,000. With the winning team getting Rs 20,00,000, second team getting Rs 8,00,000 and the third team getting Rs 5,00,000. There are also prizes up for grabs for reaching the finale like “Team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale – Rs 1,00,000,” “Individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale – Rs 50,000,” and more.

