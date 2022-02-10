SIMS 4 Wedding Expansion won’t launch in Russia, citing concerns with anti-gay laws

In a blog post, developer Maxis has confirmed that the SIMS 4 Wedding expansion pack will not be released in Russia, due to its anti-gay laws. The news comes just a day after the expansion was announced, and is scheduled for a February 17 launch everywhere else in the world.

My Wedding Stories expansion allows players to plan and host dream weddings for characters in their SIMS world. The storyline has got everything, from engagement, outfit tryouts, catering and venue selections, pre-wedding jitters, drama – the works. One of the clips also highlighted same-sex marriage, which is where this whole issue draws from.

“We are committed to the freedom to be who you are, to love who you love and tell the stories you want to tell,” the blog post reads. “We are steadfast in upholding that commitment by shining a light on and celebrating stories like Dom and Cam’s, so we have made the decision to forgo the release of ‘My Wedding Stories’ where our storytelling would be subject to changes because of federal laws. Regrettably, this means that members of The Sims community in Russia will not be able to purchase this game pack.”

According to the Russian federal law introduced in 2013, the government forbids any content presenting homosexuality to citizens under the age of 18. Back in 2014, SIMS 4 was rated as an 18+ game in accordance with law number 436-FZ, prohibiting any representation of same-sex relationships to minors. “- on the protection of children from information harmful to their health and development,” the law states.

The developers had the choice of either releasing the expansion as is and avoiding the Russian market, or water down the content to meet federal laws, guaranteeing a worldwide launch. The team decided to stick to their values and opt for the first option.