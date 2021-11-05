Silly World’s ‘Squid Royale’ mode hits 456,000 pre-registrations

Following the widely successful debut of the Netflix show, Squid Game, the internet gave rise to numerous third-party videogames inspired by it. One such company to take initiative and bring the experience to mobile devices would be SuperGaming, a Pune-based studio that recently announced a new game mode for their pre-existing online multiplayer title – Silly World.

Dubbed ‘Squid Royale Games,’ the title has officially hit a milestone of 456,000 pre-registrations. As part of the celebration, SuperGaming has announced a giveaway for players both new and old.

The company will give away 456 million gold, which is Silly World’s in-game currency, to existing pre-registered users. This comes to 1,000 gold per player among those who have registered for the new game mode.

If the game mode reaches 750,000 pre-registrations, all pre-registered users will get double the amount of gold. And if it reaches 1 million pre-registrations, all pre-registered users will get four times the amount of pre-registered give-aways, the company said.

Prior to this, Silly World had revealed that the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ level from episode one will be a part of the game. And although there hasn’t been any word on the remaining rounds – Tug-of-War, Dalgona, Marbles, etc., it would be safe to assume that they’ll be added later on. Currently, there are no details on a release date.

Developed by SuperGaming, Silly World is a made-in-India real-time online multiplayer game, best played with 4-12 players in a Haunted Mansion or Prison. Standing at over 10 million downloads, the title features a handful of party game modes namely Jailbreak, Hide and seek, Murder Mystery, and the upcoming – Squid Royale.

The game also includes interactive features such as voice chat and emoticons. The company is also known for its online multiplayer first-person shooter game – MaskGun, which recently hit 50 million users worldwide. Silly World is available to download for free on Android and iOS.