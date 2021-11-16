Silly World’s ‘Squid Game’ inspired mode is out now on Android and iOS

Indian games studio, SuperGaming has finally released their ‘Squid Game’ inspired mode in Silly World. Dubbed ‘Squid Royale,’ the segment has crossed 700,000 pre-registrations and will be available for a limited time only.

Starting today, pre-registered players will be able to access the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ level in early access. To unlock the game mode, users will have to complete a set of in-game objectives such as playing 10 games of Silly World, adding five friends, achieving 1200IQ, and sharing the game on Instagram.

An average Squid Royale lobby will allow up to 12 players to participate in the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game. Just like the show, players will have to make it to the finish line without being spotted by the giant doll. Winning the game grants access to skins inspired by the lead characters in the game such as the Frontman, Old Man Nam, etc.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the developers revealed that in the coming weeks, other levels namely Tug of War, Dalgona Cookie, Marble Game, and Glass Bridge will be added as well. Prior to its release, the developers were also giving away loads of in-game currency to its players for hitting set milestones.

“Squid Royale is poised to be the most popular mode added to Silly World, clocking in over 700,000 pre-registrations in the first week,” Christelle D’cruz, co-founder and General Manager, Silly World said in a press statement. “We’re humbled and grateful for the response from our fans for the mode and hope they have as much fun playing it as we had to make it.”

Developed by SuperGaming, Silly World is a made-in-India real-time online multiplayer game, best played with 4-12 players in a Haunted Mansion or Prison. Standing at over 10 million downloads, the title features a handful of party game modes namely Jailbreak, Hide and seek, Murder Mystery, and the brand-new – Squid Royale. The game also includes interactive features such as voice chat and emoticons and even lets you customise your own Silly Avatar.

Silly World’s Squid Royale mode is now available to download for free on Android and iOS.