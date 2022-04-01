Silly Royale brings 8v8 mode in massive update

Pune-based games studio, SuperGaming has announced a new limited-time 8v8 game mode coming to Silly Royale. Dubbed ‘Squad Island’ the mode sees players donning the roles of a team of survivors and guards, and battling it out in levels inspired by the popular Netflix series, Squid Game.

Back in December, the studio had brought in the Honeycomb Dalgona and Tug of War levels, alongside a Streamer Mode, which functions as a lobby moderation system for content creators, letting them pick viewers to play with. The Squad Island mode combines all those levels into one and drops players into a deserted island, where they compete against each other.

The update includes a brand new map, 16-player lobbies (8 on each side), and two separate voice channels for communication with teammates. Players can also vote for what levels to play against their opponent, and it features no eliminations, further encouraging the idea of playing as a team.

“On an average, players spend 48 minutes in Silly Royale and one of the most asked for features from the community is the ability to squad up with friends,” said Christelle D’cruz, General Manager and co-founder at SuperGaming. “Squad Island is our attempt at doing just that, to let you play more of the Silly Royale you love with the people you love.”

Earlier this year, the studio had also revealed their upcoming battle royale title, Indus, which is set to launch in late 2022 on mobile, consoles, and Windows PC. As with most modern BRs, the game follows a futuristic theme, albeit this one has its roots grounded in Indian culture, as seen with the general architecture.

SuperGaming is also looking to expand in the blockchain space, by trying to develop web3-based titles. Tegro is a new initiative/marketplace that changes how microtransactions have been functioning for over a decade now, enabling users to purchase and play with in-game assets, powered by NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

Silly Royale is now available to download for free on Android and iOS.