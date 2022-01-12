scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem revealed, coming January 25 to Steam

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem serves as a standalone expansion to the classic action FPS franchise; features side-missions as well.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 12, 2022 4:08:03 pm
serious sam siberian mayhemSerious Sam: Siberian Mayhem revealed, coming January 25 to Steam. (Screenshot)

Following last month’s teaser, Devolver Digital has now officially revealed Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. The title serves as a standalone expansion to the classic action FPS series and is set to launch on January 25, 2022, on Steam.

As evidenced by the name, the expansion will replace the franchise’s iconic, sunny wasteland environment for a chillier one, as this time, Sam Stone journeys into Siberia. Players can expect some high-octane action, as a swarm of alien creatures and laser-sighted robots stand between you and the prime antagonist, General Brand.

For now, major plot details have been kept secret, but in classic Serious Sam fashion, the developers have promised a deadly arsenal of weapons – ranging from AK47s to experimental crossbows for stealth kills. There is ample room for exploration as well, with five “massive” missions across the Arctic coastlines, desolate forests and villages, and a chilling ghost town. The Steam description also mentions side-missions, which was a feature first introduced in Serious Sam 4.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |A new South Park game is in development, might be multiplayer

Developed by Timelock Studio, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem began as a community modding project, where people began experimenting with different environments and skins. The group later formed a Russia-based studio and under the guidance of Croteam (series’ creators), have now created a full-fledged game.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is now available for pre-order at Rs 629, exclusively on Steam. Furthermore, if you purchase a bundle containing Serious Sam 4 and this new title, the cost cuts down by 50 percent, granting two games at Rs 820.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement