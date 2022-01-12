Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem revealed, coming January 25 to Steam

Following last month’s teaser, Devolver Digital has now officially revealed Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. The title serves as a standalone expansion to the classic action FPS series and is set to launch on January 25, 2022, on Steam.

As evidenced by the name, the expansion will replace the franchise’s iconic, sunny wasteland environment for a chillier one, as this time, Sam Stone journeys into Siberia. Players can expect some high-octane action, as a swarm of alien creatures and laser-sighted robots stand between you and the prime antagonist, General Brand.

For now, major plot details have been kept secret, but in classic Serious Sam fashion, the developers have promised a deadly arsenal of weapons – ranging from AK47s to experimental crossbows for stealth kills. There is ample room for exploration as well, with five “massive” missions across the Arctic coastlines, desolate forests and villages, and a chilling ghost town. The Steam description also mentions side-missions, which was a feature first introduced in Serious Sam 4.

Developed by Timelock Studio, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem began as a community modding project, where people began experimenting with different environments and skins. The group later formed a Russia-based studio and under the guidance of Croteam (series’ creators), have now created a full-fledged game.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is now available for pre-order at Rs 629, exclusively on Steam. Furthermore, if you purchase a bundle containing Serious Sam 4 and this new title, the cost cuts down by 50 percent, granting two games at Rs 820.