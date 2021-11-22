“See you in BF4”: Battlefield 2042 review-bombed, now of Steam’s worst games

Battlefield 2042, one of the year’s most awaited games launched last week and days later, has become one of the worst-rated games on Steam, an online video game store. The game currently sits on spot number 9 on the 100 worst rated Steam games of all time list, as per the listings on steam250.com.

The reason for the bad reviews comes down to a lot of gameplay aspects. These include broken vehicles, poor performance on PCs, and even issues with bullets where they were not accurate or lacked registration completely.

Battlefield 2042 has since received a day-one patch, but some of the game’s issues reportedly continue even after the update. As a result, thousands of players took to Steam to rate the game poorly.

In the 43,300 reviews, the game has on Steam (at the time of writing this story), Battlefield 2042 has managed only 25 per cent positive reviews, with a large 75 per cent of players (one in every four players) bombing the game.

Battlefield 2042 players appeared even more frustrated as the release of the game was delayed, possibly to fix issues, but the title saw a launch riddled by problems anyway. In many Steam reviews, players can be seen criticising the lack of enough weapons, as well as many other game mechanics.

“when bf3 (Battlefield 3) came out, I thought to myself. Imagine how battlefield will look like in ten years. Was not expecting this….” wrote a frustrated player on Steam.

Other botched game launches in recent history

Battlefield 2042 isn’t the only hyped game to disappoint on launch day in recent history. Titles like Rockstar Games’s GTA remasters, Konami’s eFootball 2022 and last year’s Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt RED suffered a similar fate post-launch.

Konami’s eFootball 2022, however, has had it the worst so far and continues being Steam’s worst-rated game despite being a free title even nearly two months after its launch back in September this year.