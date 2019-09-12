Samsung’s PlayGalaxy Link app lets users stream PC games to the Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has released the first beta version of PlayGalaxy Link, an application that will allow users to stream desktop-class games from their PCs to the Galaxy Note 10 devices. The app was first announced during the Galaxy Note 10 unveiling last month, but it’s officially available now. The PlayGalaxy Link app is currently out as a beta, and it’s currently available in South Korea and the US.

The PlayGalaxy Link app is similar to Nvidia GameStream and Valve’s Steam Link app, which lets users stream PC games on a smartphone. To use PlayGalaxy Link, users first need to download the app here, as well as the smartphone app on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The app currently supports Android 9.0 Pie over above. Samsung says the app will support more models soon.

There’s a support for both wired and Bluetooth controllers, which make it easy to PC games on the Galaxy Note 10. The app is free to download, so you don’t need to pay an extra to stream PC games to your Galaxy Note 10. So essentially, users will be able to play a game on their PC and then pick up from anywhere they left it off on the Note 10. Samsung says the process is handled via streaming.

To get the PlayGalaxy Link app work in the first place, you need a compatible Windows 10 PC. The PC requirements are as follows: Intel Core i5 or higher, NVIDIA GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 or higher, AMD Radeon RX 550 or higher, 8GB RAM and Gigabit router.

Once you download the app on the PC and smartphone, you will need to sign in to both with the same Samsung account. Both apps are now available for download.

If case you are wondering, Samsung PlayGalaxy Link app is different from Apple Arcade. The latter is a video game subscription service that will cost users Rs 99 a month. Apple Arcade is a premium service that will let users access over 100 games.