Samsung Odyssey G7, G9 1000R curved gaming monitors launched in India: Details here

Samsung has finally launched its Odyssey G9 and G7 gaming monitors in India. Both of these were initially unveiled back at CES 2020, earlier this year. The Odyssey G7 will be made available with a 27-inch and a 32-inch display variant, with the Odyssey G9 being made available only in a 49-inch variant. Both of the monitors are currently available for pre-ordering until December 31, with special gift offers. The monitors will have a price range starting at Rs 49,000 for the 27-inch G7 and will go up to Rs 1,99,000 for the 49-inch G9.

Both the Odyssey G7, G9 are the world’s first gaming monitors to come with a curvature radius of 1,000 millimetres. With this, the company states that users can have maximum immersion and minimal eye strain, as the curve of the display matches that of the human eye. TÜV Rheinland has awarded these monitors the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate.

The monitors support Nvidia G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4. It has a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The company also states that the Odyssey monitors are the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) monitors that provide users with crystal clear QLED picture quality.

The Odyssey G9 sports a Dual Quad High-Definition resolution (5120×1440 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. It features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel, due to which the company claims that it can “produce lifelike colours in vivid detail.”

The G9 features a glossy white exterior with a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core that can light up in 52 colours and has five lighting effect options. Whereas, the G7 has a matte black exterior and colour-changing rear core lighting. It also has dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor’s front bezel.

Odyssey G7 sports a Quad-High Definition resolution (2560×1440 pixels) with a 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel. The company claims that the monitor has a wide range of accurate colour reproduction, which stays crisp and clear even in bright light.

“The new Odyssey portfolio proves that Samsung is continuing to drive innovation with industry-leading technology and design that allow gamers significantly better performances. Samsung Odyssey curved monitors are the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, and this launch will further solidify our presence in the gaming monitor market,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

