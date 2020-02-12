Samsung is working on ‘premium cloud-based game streaming experience’ with Microsoft

Samsung is working closely with Microsoft’s Xbox on cloud gaming, Samsung is working closely with Microsoft’s Xbox on cloud gaming,

During the launch of the Galaxy S20 series last night, Samsung made an unexpected announcement at its Unpacked 2020. The South Korean major revealed that it is working closely with Microsoft’s Xbox on cloud gaming,

Full information is still unknown, but the company did promise to share more information later this year. It’s likely that Samsung is partnering with Xbox on Project xCloud, Microsoft’s video-game streaming service. Park’s comments hint that we will likely see Project xCloud integration with Galaxy smartphones. A formal announcement could be made at the Galaxy Note 20 launch event in August,

“We [Samsung] are working closely together to create a premium cloud-based game streaming experience and you will hear more about it later this year,” David S Park, Samsung’s director of strategy said on stage during the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Back in 2018, Microsoft announced that it was working on Project xCloud game-streaming service. Project xCloud, which is in beta testing, allows users to stream Xbox One games to their smartphones. Similar to Google Stadia, you won’t be able to download games you play on Project xCloud. Instead, they will be streaming from Microsoft’s servers, which takes advantage of Azure cloud services. There are over 50 games currently available on Project xCloud.

In related news, Samsung announced that Microsoft’s Forza Street is coming to Samsung Galaxy devices. The racing game was originally released for Windows 10 PCs. Interested users can pre-order the game on the Galaxy Store.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd